Crotch enhancements: The latest controversy at the Winter Olympics

(Sky News) - Claims ski jumpers have been injecting an acid serum into their genitalia to artificially increase the size have been put to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Even before Friday’s opening ceremony at San Siro in Milan, the build-up to the Winter Olympics in Italy has provided its fill of controversies.

Athletes are always trying to find a competitive edge. This alleged attempt - dubbed “crotchgate” by some - is bizarre.

Why might ski jumpers be injecting an acid serum into their genitalia to artificially increase the size? It’s nothing to do with bedroom gymnastics in the Olympic Village.

According to Germany’s Bild news site, claims were put to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that it’s being done to enlarge the skin suit surface area around the crotch to give ski jumpers greater lift - to glide further in the pursuit of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight