From the Babylon Bee:

In a new television special, survivalist icon and TV host Bear Grylls was set to embark on his most daring survival challenge yet as he attempts to survive a weekend in Chicago.

“The city skyline is beautiful, but when you’re down on the street, it’s one of the most dangerous environments on earth,” Grylls said in a teaser for the episode. “Everything — and everyone — is trying to kill you.”

The former host of Man vs. Wild has conquered jungles, summited Mount Everest, survived temperatures of up to 122° F in the Sahara Desert, and even spent a grueling day with Barack Obama — but nothing could prepare him for the harsh urban jungle of Chicago.

For the episode, Grylls was reportedly dropped off on the shores of Lake Michigan at Loyola Beach and forced to trek inland as he made his way to the southern edge of the city, crossing the wild Chicago River, and sneaking through the South Side toward freedom in the outlying suburban landscape. “It is imperative that I keep my wits about me as I avoid street gangs and an ever-present homeless community. Not even tourist centers are safe,” Grylls narrates on the teaser to footage of himself diving out of traffic and running from armed…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight