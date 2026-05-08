England nature festival organizers have to clarify it is not a nudist event

(UPI) - Organizers of the Cumbria Nature Festival in England issued an “important clarification” about the upcoming event: it is not for nudists.

Festival organizers said on social media that a recent inquiry from a prospective visitor led them to believe they needed to clarify the purpose of the event.

“Cumbria Nature Festival is primarily aimed at NATURALISTS... not NATURISTS,” the post said. “Whilst we aim to be as inclusive as possible, and certainly do not judge anyone, we are aiming the event at wildlife enthusiasts. Please do dress appropriately.”

Organizers said any nudists who booked their tickets in error can exchange them for a full refund.

Sam Griffin, a member of the organizing committee, told the BBC that despite appearing humorous, the refund offer is serious.

“We haven’t ultimately had to…

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