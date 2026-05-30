Driver filmed with football net on top of car

(I’m not kidding! - DD)

(Sky News UK) - Police say a driver made an “own goal” by dangerously driving with an unsecured football net on top of their car.

Hertfordshire Constabulary shared a video on social media of the incident, where the driver pulls out of a junction with the goal fully assembled on top of the vehicle.

The car is seen pulling over quickly after the police approach, with the frame visibly not properly secured.

The force said on social media: “While this clip may have made you laugh (or gasp!), there’s a serious side. The goal was not secured properly and could have easily caused a collision.

“In the UK, driving with an insecure load is illegal and classed as dangerous. Serious cases can even lead to prison.”

According to the police, the driver was docked three points from…

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