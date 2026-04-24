Cat gets stuck in recliner while trying to avoid vet visit

(UPI) - Emergency responders in Kansas came to the rescue of a cat that became stuck inside of a mechanical reclining chair while trying to avoid a visit to the vet.

The Overland Park Police Department said on social media that the cat was “desperately trying to escape its owner for a vet visit” when it fled into the inner workings of the chair and got stuck.

The Overland Park Fire Department used a saw to cut through the chair and free the cat with help from animal control officers.

“The feline is fine and arrived to the vet for its annual checkup,” the post said…

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