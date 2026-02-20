An officer who has patrolled the neighborhood for years had never seen the dog before it found missing toddler

(The Blaze) - Police officers searching high and low for a missing toddler in Louisville, Kentucky, last month received an unlikely assist from a four-legged hero.

While a drone and police helicopter searched overhead for signs of the 3-year-old boy, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Seventh Division canvased the neighborhood, keenly aware that time was of the essence.

Officer Josh Thompson indicated that a fellow officer heard tell of a report from a woman “that called in about a kid. It wasn’t the same description, but it was a young kid — hit her Ring doorbell camera, ran off.”

After following up with the woman, Thompson learned that the boy had ventured to the home across the street.

The front porch of that residence was flanked by packages, and there were no obvious signs of anyone being inside. So Thompson inspected the rear of the house, taking note that “there’s some spots where a kid may be.”

When returning to the front of the home, hoping that this time someone might answer the door, Thompson realized that he was being tailed…

