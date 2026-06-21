Seems Like There’s a Record for Everything!

(UPI) - An influencer known as the “Lawn Queen” broke a Guinness World Record in Kentucky by mowing a football field-sized area in under 15 minutes.

Hali Rieman, a turf care influencer known as the “Lawn Queen,” drove a mower provided by power technology company Rehlko to mow the TurfMutt Great Lawn at Louisville’s Waterfront Park in 14 minutes and 51.06 seconds.

The Saturday event broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mowing of an area the size of an American football field.

Organizers said the record-keeping organization’s rules required the grass to be at least six inches high prior to the mowing.

The Rehlko mower was…

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