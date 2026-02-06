From the Babylon Bee:

Liberal women across the U.S. spent the day feverishly refreshing their Instagram feed to see what they are supposed to be angry about next.

With the rage over the latest issue seemingly having passed its zenith, liberal women were left scrolling for somewhere else to target their unbridled fury.

“Come on, come on, what do we hate now?” said local woman Denise Simmons as she refreshed her feed once more. “Throw me a bone here, people. I don’t know whether to scream about voter identification, blowing up drug boats, global warming, white people -- I’m totally lost. Someone give us just a little direction, please.”

Liberals across the country expressed despondency over the slight dip in foaming hostility over the past two days. “I hate this part, when the wrath is dying down, but we don’t have our next thing yet,” said longtime liberal Natalie Gray. “I love when the bitterness is growing, I love when the contempt reaches fever pitch, but this time in-between hating things is so tough. I might go scream at some kids at…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight