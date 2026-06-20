US Military Blew Up A Boy Scout’s Balloon With A $500,000 Missile

(As the dude who once lost and was charged for one of those $2,000 hammers, I have to shake my head. Those planes are also armed with guns that fire much less expensive bullets. Apparently, this was the only pilot that didn’t see ‘Top Gun!’

BTW, I eventually didn’t have to pay 2K for the hammer because I found it… At the local Wal-Mart for less than $5.00! - DD)

(SHTF Plan) - In 2023, the military, under the direction of the Biden Administration, blew up a Boy Scout’s balloon with a $500,000 missile. At the time, the ruling class feared that Chinese spy balloons were floating above the United States.

The ruling class was in a rush to eliminate these spy balloons and instead used its access to “intelligence” and technology to take out a Boy Scout’s balloon.

The “spy balloon frenzy” kicked off in early February 2023 when a Chinese high-altitude balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina by an F-22 Raptor. Beijing insisted that the craft was civilian, with Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, calling the shootdown “absurd” and in violation of international norms. -RT

On February 12, 2023, the US Air Force dispatched an F-16 over Lake Huron, near the US-Canada border, to intercept what was believed to be a potential unidentified aerial threat, destroying it with an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile, according to a report by RT.

The episode was confirmed by declassified cockpit footage released last month by the Department of War as part of its second batch of UFO-related records.

“The F-16 shot at a balloon over Lake Huron. After the [Chinese spy] balloon embarrassment, DOD was shooting at every [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena] they detected”, Tim Phillips, a former interim director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told The…

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