From the Babylon Bee: The citizens of Maine have cast their votes to officially update the state flag to include a swastika.

The Nazi symbol will take the place of the pine tree and moose, which have been centrally featured since the adoption of the flag in 1909.

“The change was long overdue,” said local man Wagner Foscue. “We considered several options, such as the Iron Cross, the Party Eagle, or the SS insignia, but in the end we felt that classic was better. Good-bye moose, hello swastika.”

While a few citizens expressed reservations about the change, voters overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favor of the new flag by a six-to-one margin. “I may be a tad uncomfortable with a swastika, but it’s better than the other options,” said local woman Denise Patterson. “Sometimes, you just have to hold your nose and go with the Nazi party. They’re not ideal, but…

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