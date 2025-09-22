From the Babylon Bee:

As federal authorities launched investigations into alleged left-wing extremist groups in the wake of acts of political violence, sources revealed that McGruff the Crime Dog had been enlisted to go undercover in a furry terrorist cell.

According to one insider, the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted McGruff late last week to ask him to lend his services to a new operation to infiltrate a radical group of furries suspected of plotting acts of terror to be carried out within the United States.

"He has skills and experience that are unmatched in this type of investigation. Also, he looks remarkably like a furry," the source said. "Once the bureau learned that an organized group of radical, left-wing furries was planning terrorist attacks, everyone immediately knew that McGruff was the dog they needed for this hunt."

In a transcript of a secret recording made by McGruff at one meeting, radical furries could be heard discussing an upcoming plot…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight