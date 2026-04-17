Off the Wall: Missouri Pet Named World's Oldest Dove at the Age of 44
That's an old bird!
That’s an old bird!
(UPI) - A Missouri man’s pet has been officially named the oldest living dove in captivity at the age of 44 years and 72 days.
Guinness World Records said Sugar, a dove belonging to Chesterfield resident Dewayne Orender, 77, surpassed the previous record, which was held by a German dove named Methuselah, by over 15 years.
Doves in captivity typically have a life expectancy of about 20 years.
“He seems very happy and content,” Orender told Guinness World Records. “He loves me dearly -- he and I are best friends.”
Orender has had Sugar since the day he hatched -- his parents were previously Orender’s pets. He said Sugar had a mate named Rose, but she died of natural causes in 1996.
Orender said Sugar’s favorite activity is to sit on the couch with him and watch TV, earning him the…