That’s an old bird!

(UPI) - A Missouri man’s pet has been officially named the oldest living dove in captivity at the age of 44 years and 72 days.

Guinness World Records said Sugar, a dove belonging to Chesterfield resident Dewayne Orender, 77, surpassed the previous record, which was held by a German dove named Methuselah, by over 15 years.

Doves in captivity typically have a life expectancy of about 20 years.

“He seems very happy and content,” Orender told Guinness World Records. “He loves me dearly -- he and I are best friends.”

Orender has had Sugar since the day he hatched -- his parents were previously Orender’s pets. He said Sugar had a mate named Rose, but she died of natural causes in 1996.

Orender said Sugar’s favorite activity is to sit on the couch with him and watch TV, earning him the…

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