Florida city issues warning after multiple monkey sightings

(UPI) - A Florida city is reminding residents to keep a safe distance after multiple sightings of wild monkeys in the area.

A wild rhesus macaque was photographed last month outside the Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora, and another monkey was caught on camera July 15 at Gilbert Park.

Resident Priscilla Spears said she spotted a monkey near a Mount Dora shopping plaza last week.

“I was like, ‘Who would have their dog out on a busy road?’ And as I got closer, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a monkey,’” Spears told WESH-TV.

The City of Mount Dora posted a warning to residents on social media Monday.

“We have received reports of monkey sightings within the city. While seeing a monkey may be unusual, please remember they are…

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