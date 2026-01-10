Monkey caught after damaging Tennessee music store

(WATE) — A monkey was caught after damaging a musical instrument store in Tennessee on Sunday, the Morristown Police Department said.

“We are aware of the allegation that the animal was stolen, and we will be continuing the investigation,” police said.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, MPD received a call saying that a Cinnamon Capuchin Monkey had entered the Trade Center on S. Cumberland Street in Morristown, police said. MPD added that the monkey damaged the business and some instruments.

Animal Control was called, but it was unable to capture the animal, MPD said Sunday afternoon. Later that night, police confirmed it had been caught.

