Unknown object crash near Area 51 fuels cover-up claims

A mysterious object of unknown origin fell from the sky and crashed just outside of Nevada’s secretive Area 51 military base, and five weeks later, the public is still in the dark.

The crash was quickly covered up, both literally and figuratively. 8 News Now Chief Investigator George Knapp of Nexstar’s KLAS thinks the official story as told by the military is demonstrably false.

How quickly might the government respond to the crash of an unknown object? What happened back on Sept. 23 on public land outside the boundary of Area 51 is a textbook example of how crash retrievals work, one that locals have become accustom to.

Scanners and computers at Dreamland Resort listen to and record radio traffic inside Area 51 around the clock. On the morning of Sept. 23, Joerg Arnu heard some astonishing news.

“I had my cup of coffee, and I am listening to Area 51 security, and all of a sudden they got very serious, and locked down the base,” Arnu told KLAS.

He learned there had been a large, but totally secret air operation in the middle of the night and that something had gone wrong.

“‘We just had an asset go down. We had an…

