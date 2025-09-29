California Woman Busted for Registering Her Dog to Vote Twice

An Orange County woman has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after prosecutors say she illegally registered her dog to vote and cast ballots in two separate California elections.

Laura Lee Yourex, 62, of Costa Mesa, allegedly registered her dog, Maya Jean Yourex, as a voter and submitted mail-in ballots in the dog’s name during the 2021 recall election of then-Governor Gavin Newsom and the 2022 primary election.

According to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, the fraudulent ballot cast in 2021 was successfully counted in the recall election, while the 2022 primary ballot submitted under the dog’s name was flagged and rejected.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced that Yourex has been charged with one felony count of perjury, one felony count of procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed, two felony counts of casting a ballot when not entitled to vote, and one felony count of registering a non-existent person to vote…

