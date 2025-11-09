Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
1d

Depends rally 😫😖🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
21h

Well, I can now stop worrying about what happened to the Hippy Draft Dodgers of the Vietnam Era, it appears that they are alive and well after all, which is more the PITY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture