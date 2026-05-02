A Darker Puzzle Emerges Around Dead and Missing Scientists

(Lucianna Henry, Sentinel News) - As previously reported by Sentinel News, the disappearance of scientists working on space technologies has forced President Trump to take action. Is it a statistical illusion or a conspiracy?

On August 28th, 2025, 48-year old Steven Garcia left his house in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a gun, and never returned. Mr Garcia was a government contractor with top security clearance at Kansas City National security campus, a major US Nuclear weapons facility with a covert role in US national defense. Like General McCasland, Garcia was working at a very high-level, overseeing all the assets, reportedly worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Rumours of a potential suicide attempt and of mental illness have been squashed, and parallels have been made with the disappearance of General McCasland, also in the same line of work, and with the highest responsibilities, who also left his house with a gun, also in Albuquerque, and never returned.

On April 16th, the Daily Mail published an article about yet another dead scientist. 34-year- old Amy Eskridge, who was working on anti-gravity technology, studied by UFO researchers who explain this is at least one of the ways UFOs can travel the way they do. In 2020, Eskridge announced that she was planning to…

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