Barbie Dream Fest in Florida issues refunds after comparison with infamous Glasgow convention

(Sky News) - Barbie Dream Fest in Florida had one attendee claiming they’d been “Wonka’d” – a reference to a disastrous Willy Wonka-themed event in Glasgow.

The organiser of a Barbie event in Florida is issuing refunds after photos from attendees drew mockery on social media – and a very unflattering comparison.

Barbie Dream Fest in Fort Lauderdale promised an interactive dream house, roller-skating party, fashion show, workshops, and more, with tickets ranging from $69 (£52) to $449 (£340

But it didn’t meet expectations for some fans, with the line-up of attractions – providing shots of pink in an otherwise rather dour-looking convention centre – being compared to an infamous Willy Wonka event in Glasgow.

That disastrous dedication to one of literature’s most recognisable characters also saw refunds issued. Children were even left in tears, and police were called too.

There was no such…

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