Chinese car company patents voice-activated ‘in-vehicle toilet’

(UPI) - A Chinese car company successfully filed to patent a voice-activated “in-vehicle toilet” that slides out from under a passenger seat.

Chongqing-based automaker Seres filed an application under patent number CN224104011U in April 2025, and the patent was officially authorized earlier this month.

The patent filing for the “in-vehicle toilet” states that it is intended to “satisfy users’ toilet needs on long journeys, while camping or while staying in the car.”

The toilet, which is voice activated, stores waste in a tank with a rotating heating element to evaporate urine and dry solid waste. An exhaust fan is also included to take care of odors.

The company has not yet announced any vehicles that will contain the on-the-go toilet.

Seres is not the first company to design an in-vehicle commode -- competitor Polestone previously unveiled a portable toilet consisting of a folding toilet seat that can be stored in the center console and…

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