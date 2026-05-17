Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

Idiots injected the back of my neck for pain cuz I don’t have any disc left in tact and the only thing was my muscles so they made it worse and I had to go just to see what kinda stupid argument they had but I couldn’t understand what the bitch was saying anyway so I walked out calling her an idiot

Reply
Share
Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
40m

This is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard. Satan sure has got into their heads

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture