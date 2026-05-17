From the Babylon Bee:

Older woman Laura Middleson reportedly went to her local wellness spa and had the clinician there inject her with Botox so she could look like an older woman who had been injected with Botox.

“I want to look like someone who gets Botox,” Middleton told the injector. “I want my eyebrows to stick up in that way older women’s eyebrows do when they’ve had Botox. Can you make that happen?”

The clinician reportedly spent a minute consulting with Middleson before they decided on just the right amount of Botox to inject into her forehead to make her look like someone who had Botox injected into their forehead.

“I don’t want people to think I’m the sort of person who doesn’t get Botox,” Middleton told her friends. “I need to make sure I look like an older woman who went to a wellness spa, had a consultation with some sort of medical professional, spent a lot of money, and then had Botox injected into their face. My friends won’t know I’m…

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