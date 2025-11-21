Off the Wall: One Dumb Blue-Light Bandit
This Will Get You Shot Quick in Arkansas
Adan Juarez Ramirez had it all figured out—he could be a cop without having to take the boring test. But he was arrested in Grapevine, Texas, after pulling over a driver in his pickup truck, outfitted with flashing lights.
He even had an ID badge, which he’d made by blacking out a restaurant gift card and etching in the word “POLICE.”
However, he’d kept the restaurant’s logo, a jalapeño pepper surrounded by the words “Chipotle Mexican Grill.” …