Off the Wall: One Helluva Ride In Florida!
85-year-old arrested for allegedly driving 110 mph in race with red Corvette: 'Just having a little ride in my favorite car'
85-year-old arrested for allegedly driving 110 mph in race with red Corvette: ‘Just having a little ride in my favorite car’
(Dave Urbanski, The Blaze) - An 85-year-old man was arrested recently for allegedly driving 110 miles per hour while engaged in a street race against the driver of a red Corvette in Florida, WKMG-TV reported.
William Bosworth’s reply to the Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over?
‘I was born at night — but not last night.’
“I am out just having a little ride in my favorite car,” the 85-year-old said while chomping on a stogie, according to body-camera video.
But Bosworth faces charges of driving in a vehicle race and dangerous excessive speeding, WKMG reported.
More from the station:
A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted two vehicles appearing to be street racing on U.S. Highway 27 and County Road 33 in Leesburg around 11:40 p.m., June 12. A radar showed a red Corvette traveling at 125 miles per hour and a gray sports car traveling at 110 miles per hour — both in a 45 miles per hour zone.
After activating his emergency lights, the deputy pulled over…
125 isn’t that bad