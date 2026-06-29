85-year-old arrested for allegedly driving 110 mph in race with red Corvette: ‘Just having a little ride in my favorite car’

(Dave Urbanski, The Blaze) - An 85-year-old man was arrested recently for allegedly driving 110 miles per hour while engaged in a street race against the driver of a red Corvette in Florida, WKMG-TV reported.

William Bosworth’s reply to the Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over?

‘I was born at night — but not last night.’

“I am out just having a little ride in my favorite car,” the 85-year-old said while chomping on a stogie, according to body-camera video.

But Bosworth faces charges of driving in a vehicle race and dangerous excessive speeding, WKMG reported.

More from the station:

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted two vehicles appearing to be street racing on U.S. Highway 27 and County Road 33 in Leesburg around 11:40 p.m., June 12. A radar showed a red Corvette traveling at 125 miles per hour and a gray sports car traveling at 110 miles per hour — both in a 45 miles per hour zone. After activating his emergency lights, the deputy pulled over…

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