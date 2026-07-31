Radio Flyer-The Little Red Wagon That Hauled American Childhood: Discover the Radio Flyer wagon’s immigrant-built history, red steel design, and why this simple toy became an American childhood icon.

(I even enjoyed the one I got my daughter… - DD)

(Commonplace Fun Facts) - Before any of us got our driver’s license, bought our first car, and entered the universal adult experience of managing car payments, insurance premiums, and putting the mechanic’s children through medical school, many of us started with something much simpler and more magical: a little red wagon. If America has an official childhood utility vehicle, it is almost certainly the Radio Flyer.

The little red wagon is one of those objects that seems to have always existed, like crayons, swing sets, peanut butter sandwiches, and mysterious sticky substances on the back seat of the family car. It does not need batteries. It does not ask you to download an app. It does not require firmware updates, a subscription plan, or a privacy policy written by someone named Mr. Scratch.

It is a box on wheels with a handle. That is it. That is the magic.

For more than a century, the Radio Flyer wagon has hauled toys, siblings, newspapers, garden tools, picnic supplies, beach towels, dolls, dogs, rocks, dirt, sticks, and countless children whose views about personal freedom and invulnerability outweighed any warnings about coasting down a steep hill. It has been a toy, a tool, a vehicle, a stagecoach, a rocket ship, a delivery truck, a parade float, and a…

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