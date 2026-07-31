Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
3h

Good, but not as fun as Lawn Darts! Plus, my home-built coaster go-kart would roll down the hill faster. Still great for general kid stuff. We rigged a way to tow it behind our bikes. It worked, but it was sketchy.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

Oh that’s awesome thanks for the good memories of having it tied to a bike

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