Kentucky sicko covered in blood and fur arrested for performing unspeakable act with roadkill

(New York Post) - A Kentucky man was arrested for having sexual relations with a dead deer after cops found him covered in the roadkill’s blood and fur, according to authorities.

Allen Osborne, 32, was arrested after a man driving through Muhlenberg County called 911 on Saturday and reported spotting a sicko appearing to have sexual intercourse with a dead deer on the side of the road, WEHT reported.

Arriving officers discovered Osborne covered in the deer’s blood and fur after the alleged disturbing act, the outlet reported, citing the Central City Police Department.

He was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with…

