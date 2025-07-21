A Florida man celebrated his birthday on July 4 by stealing a tourist train in Key West, picking up passengers, and having a meth pipe in his possession, according to police.

Citing the arrest report, WPLG-TV said police received a call just before 11:30 a.m. Friday that a man had stolen the Conch Tour Train. The arrest report states Winslow picked up 'two random passengers' while driving the trolley.

Police officers responded to the Conch Tour Train Depot, where they were informed that one of the trackless trolley trains had been hijacked.

According to the arrest report, police said Jonathan Patrick Winslow of Big Torch Key — who indeed was celebrating his 57th birthday — left his Kia vehicle in the train depot's parking lot while it was still running "with rock music playing on the radio."

A train depot employee told police that Winslow claimed to have worked at the tourism business years ago and wanted to take a tour of the train, WPLG said, citing the arrest report. However, the worker reportedly told officers that Winslow got into the trolley and drove away.

The employee was "confused" but allegedly told investigators that perhaps Winslow had received permission to drive the train. As you might imagine, that wasn't the case.

Tour company employees reportedly told police that GPS could track the train — and it turns out that it was on the move in downtown Key West. The arrest report states Winslow picked up…

