Bear emerges behind TV reporter during live broadcast

(UPI) - A TV news reporter was delivering a live segment about a bear encounter in California when a bear wandered into the camera frame behind her.

Erin Myers, a reporter for KTLA-TV, was broadcasting live from a Monrovia neighborhood on Sunday morning and teasing an upcoming story about bear encounters in the area when a bruin emerged from next to a garage and a parked trailer.

KTLA’s Megan Telles spotted the bear and tossed the broadcast back to Myers, who monitored the animal from a safe distance.

“You can see the bear actually walking into the trap, or no, it was going to, but now it’s walking out,” Myers says in the footage.

Myers later said it was the second time she had been interrupted by a bear during live broadcast.

The trap had been set for a bear believed to be living underneath a…

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