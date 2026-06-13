From the Babylon Bee: Toy manufacturer Playskool unveiled its latest educational playset this week called “My First Hobo Camp”, with the toy designed to help California children develop the practical life skills they would need for adulthood in the Golden State.

Designed for ages two and up, the colorful playset includes a tent, a grocery cart with one missing wheel, a stolen bicycle, and several discarded hypodermic needles.

“At Playskool, we’re all about delivering big adventures for the littlest hobos,” said Playskool spokesperson Amanda Fletcher. “Whether they’re pretending to pitch a tent on a public sidewalk, sort through dumpster trash, or explain to a city council meeting why nobody should be allowed to move them, children can now experience authentic California living.”

Playskool stated that the new release was the first in a series designed for the imaginative needs of kids in particular states. “We’ve got several more exciting playsets coming,” said Playskool CEO Julia Gomez. “For New York, we’re working on a ‘My First Government Grocery Store’ set that’s just a bunch of bare shelves. There’s the ‘My First Jihad’ set for…

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