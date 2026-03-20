Ring camera captures bear stealing package from Florida front porch

(News Nation) - A Florida resident was almost without his package after it caught the attention of an unexpected visitor.

According to Ring, Wesley and his family were away camping when they received alerts on their phones.

Ring camera footage captured a bear smelling the Amazon package before turning away, turning back to the package, grabbing it and taking it down the walkway.

Wesley said his family lives quite close to a national forest, so it was not their first time seeing a bear on camera.

“We were shocked,” Wesley said.

“Obviously, when you are hundreds of miles away, there’s nothing you can do about it, but…

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