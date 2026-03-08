World’s oldest competitive pool player still going strong at 98

(UPI) - A Florida woman who became the world’s oldest competitive pool player at the age of 94 is still going strong at 98 and is headed to a tournament in Las Vegas.

Jensen Beach resident Maggie Kennedy was dubbed the world’s oldest competitive pool player by Guinness World Records in 2021, and five years later she and her team, Sunday Funday, are headed to the BCA Nationals Pool League Tournament in Las Vegas.

“We’ll be playing every day from Wednesday through Sunday, and then, of course, the slot machines will be right handy,” Kennedy told WPTV. “That’s fun.”

Kennedy said her opponents are often surprised by her.

“I fell in love with the game,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s because I’m old, I think that surprises people.”

The local pool-playing community came together at Raxx Billiards in Stuart on…

