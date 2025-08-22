From the Mind of Matt Mitchell:

Every SEC fanbase thinks they’re the best… but which one is the most annoying? From Alabama’s “just another Saturday” swagger to Tennessee’s caffeine-fueled Rocky Top energy, I’m ranking all 16 fanbases in the Southeastern Conference: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

You’ll see why Georgia fans bark, why LSU fans trash talk year-round, and why Texas fans still expect the world to revolve around burnt orange. From Florida’s Gator chomps and Auburn’s wild mood swings, to Ole Miss’ “Bless Your Heart” shade and Arkansas’ never-ending “Wooo Pig,” every fanbase brings its own brand of chaos.

Remember, this ain't hate. This is pure love for the passion that makes SEC football the greatest show in sports…

