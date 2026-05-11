The Smithsonian’s Treachery and Hidden History

(Anonymous) - Recently, conversations have intensified after interviews on shows like The Shawn Ryan Show, where an insider claimed that the Smithsonian houses vast numbers of artifacts beneath the surface in sub level storage. To some, that sounds like conspiracy. To others, it confirms what they have suspected all along.

Here is the part they do not emphasize enough.

The Smithsonian Institution holds well over 150 million artifacts, yet only a fraction are ever seen by the public. That is not speculation. That is fact. The overwhelming majority sits behind closed doors, in archives, warehouses, and yes, in lower level storage areas most people will never step foot in.

Now ask the question most people are afraid to ask.

If these collections are funded, maintained, and protected in part by public resources, why is the public only shown a curated fraction of what exists? Why are we expected to trust that everything important is being presented honestly when we are only allowed to see what fits within approved narratives?

This is where the stories begin to matter.

Old newspaper reports once described the discovery of giant skeletal remains across North America. Those reports did not come from fringe blogs or…

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