Oklahoma parade features record-breaking 3,596 classic cars

(UPI) - A parade on Route 66 in Oklahoma broke a Guinness World Record by including 3,596 classic cars in the procession.

Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise: Classic Car Centennial Parade, which took place on Saturday, broke the record for the largest parade of classic cars. The parade bested the previous record by 1,105 cars.

he event marked the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

“I am so proud of Tulsa and so thrilled to set a new world record,” Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said in a news release. “Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise was a nearly year-long effort from partners all over Tulsa to remind the world that we are the Capital of Route 66 and that no city does things the way Tulsa does. Now, for the next hundred years, whenever anyone mentions the Centennial of Route 66, they’ll remember Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

The cars featured drivers from 42 states, as well as…

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