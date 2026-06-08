From the Babylon Bee: For the month of June, episodes of Sesame Street will now be preceded by a warning indicating that the show is no longer suitable for children, Sesame Workshop announced on Tuesday.

According to sources, the show gradually strayed from its roots as a children’s educational program until it became nearly unrecognizable to fans as its muppets began holding Pride parades, engaging in lewd displays, and undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

The final straw for parents, allegedly, was an episode in which Telly offered candy to Elmo if he’d come check out his cool van.

Instead of responding to fan backlash by toning things down, however, showrunners elected to admit that the program was no longer for kids with an ominous disclaimer that…

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