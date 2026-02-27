One In USA, One In South Korea

(100 Percent Fed Up) - It certainly feels like 2026 could be the year we finally get confirmed and real and full alien disclosure. Of course I’ve been very clear I don’t think they are aliens, I think they are demons, but I think the rollout of these “aliens” is coming very soon.

Here’s the latest…

Understand that what I am about to show you is not some conspiracy corner of the Internet. This is a clip from Newsmax and it features Dr. Steven Greer who has long been in the “alien disclosure” world. But it’s not Greer I’m interested in. Also on the show is Rep. Eric Burlison.

Rep. Eric Burlison is currently a sitting member of the United States Congress.He serves as the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District, a Republican who has held the seat since January 3, 2023 (following his election in 2022 and reelection in 2024).

And it’s his response to Greer on a well-known and well-respected news channel like Newsmax that caught my attention.

Greer tells us he is aware of two downed UFOs each the size of a football field, one in South Korea and one here in the USA in Oklahoma.

The Newsmax host then pivots to Rep. Burlison, a sitting member of Congress, who essentially seems to confirm the existence of…

