Cat frozen to manhole cover rescued by first responders (TN)

The Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter said it is planning to care for a cat that was freed by first responders after being frozen to a manhole cover in Jonesborough this weekend.

According to a social media post by the shelter, the Jonesborough Police Department and the Jonesborough Fire Department responded to reports of a cat frozen to a metal manhole cover on Saturday.

The post said that crews were able to remove the manhole cover and relocate it to a grassy area. There, they helped the cat thaw off of the metal lid.

“The cat was frozen and could barely move,” the post by the shelter states. “The cat was rushed to a local veterinary hospital.”

According to the shelter, it is accepting…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight