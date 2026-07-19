Off the Wall: Speaking of Dinosaur Wars
Gus the $50m T-rex breaks dinosaur fossil sale record at New York auction
Gus the $50m T-rex breaks dinosaur fossil sale record at New York auction
(Sky News Austrailia) - A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton has become the most expensive dinosaur fossil sold at auction after an unidentified buyer paid more than $50m (£37.3m) for it.
The T-rex, named Gus after cattle rancher Gary ‘Gus’ Licking, on whose land he was found, went for $50.1m at Sotheby’s in New York on Tuesday.
The 12.5 feet (3.8m)-high skeleton, with a guide price of $20m to $30m (£15m to £22m), was snapped up after a seven-way bidding contest lasting 10 minutes, Sky News’ US partner NBC, said.
It’s more than $5m (£3.7m) more than the $44.6m (£33.3m) hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin paid for a Stegosaurus skeleton nicknamed Apex in…