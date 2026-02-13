From the Babylon Bee:

Suspicions arose in Congress after a bill to require voter ID failed in the Senate by a vote of 7 million to 53.

Several Senators expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the vote, noting that there are only 100 Senators and thus the total number of votes exceeded the number of Senators by several million.

“It seems a little fishy,” said Republican Senator Ted Cruz. “Math isn’t my strong suit, but I’m calculating that there were 6,999,953 more votes than there are Senators. That’s a fairly large difference, percentage-wise. I’ve got the funny feeling that perhaps a few of those votes may not have been legitimate.”

Democrats forcefully defended the validity of the Senate vote count, blasting Republicans as conspiracy-addled election deniers. “Republicans simply cannot accept the fact that over 6 million Senators voted against…



