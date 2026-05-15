Robot passenger causes flight delay in California (And It Wasn’t Mark Zuckerberg)

(UPI) - A Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland, Calif., to San Diego was delayed for more than an hour due to the presence of an unusual passenger -- a robot.

Eily Ben-Abraham of Elite Event Robotics confirmed he and the 4-foot-tall, 70-pound robot, named Bebop, boarded the plane at Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport on Thursday to fly to San Diego.

Southwest Airlines spokesperson Lynn Lunsford confirmed Ben-Abraham had purchased a ticket for Bebop, but the initial delay was caused by the robot’s presence in an aisle seat being a violation of the airline’s policy for large carry-on items.

Bebop was moved to a window seat, but airline staff soon…

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