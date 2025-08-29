Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dixie Drudge's avatar
Dixie Drudge
7h

You got that right!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DancingInAshes's avatar
DancingInAshes
7h

One thing I’ve heard over and over from parents who bring kids under 12 to Disney or Universal is that it’s horrendously expensive and incredibly stressful, so it doesn’t feel like a vacation at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture