A 95-year-old Texas man who has been driving city buses for 27 years was named the world’s oldest bus driver by Guinness World Records.

Wichita Falls man Raymond Hager was 94 years and 176 days old when his age and status as an active bus driver were verified by Guinness World Records on May 13.

“I’m the oldest bus driver in the world,” Hager told KFDX/KJTL.

Hager said he started driving at the age of 14, and quickly found he enjoyed driving larger vehicles.

He became a bus driver for Falls Ride, the public transit system in Wichita Falls, about 27 years ago.

Hager said he originally planned to retire at the age of 95, but he now plans to continue driving for as long as he…

