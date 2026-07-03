Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Dan's avatar
Dan
6h

Meanwhile the Mossad, KGB and the Chinese State Intelligence Service had found other “ Kittens “ that were much more trainable, dependable and very capable of approaching males in High Security positions and prying their portfolios out of their hands. Seems a little strange pussy can be effective at persuading government officials into compromising positions. In the Case of Epstein the younger the kitten the better the bait?

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ged
6hEdited

First spy kitty released was killed by a vehicle. Who enjoys electronics inside their body at the end of the day when all you are is a microphone readied to be offed when no longer useful? Cats and dogs know

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