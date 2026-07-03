Acoustic Kitty: the CIA’s Failed Attempt to Train Cats as Spies

(Twenty million of your super secret black budget tax dollars at work! - DD)

(Commonplace Fun Facts) - Cats are remarkable creatures. Partnering with some of the greatest minds in the scientific community, cats have authored scientific papers, been converted into a telephone, and transformed into glow-in-the-dark creatures of the night.

It would seem that even cats have their limitations. They don’t make the best of spies. That, at least, was the conclusion of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after its experiment to train cats as agents of electronic espionage.

“Acoustic Kitty” was the name of the CIA project of the 1960s. Under the direction of the Agency’s Directorate of Science & Technology, veterinary surgeons implanted a microphone and radio transmitter in the head of a cat. This was part of a grand scheme to train cats to conduct espionage against the Soviet Union.

Victor Marchetti, a former CIA officer, said Project Acoustic Kitty cost about $20 million. The project was terminated in 1967. The closing memorandum was declassified in…

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