Unlike Hollywood stars who flaunted Ferraris or Lamborghinis, Griffith preferred American classics that evoked his North Carolina roots

(Clever Journeys) - Andy Griffith was best known as the folksy Sheriff Andy Taylor from The Andy Griffith Show. He also played the witty lawyer in Matlock. He loved classic cars, not for their flash or fame, but for their craftsmanship and nostalgia.

His collection reflected the same down-to-earth sensibilities that made him a beloved television icon.

In 1979, Griffith was photographed with his impressive collection of classic cars. They were meticulously restored. This took place at his home in Toluca Lake, California.

The collection included a Model T Ford. It also had a 1930 Model A Ford Cabriolet and a 1938 Buick Special. There was a 1928 Ford Phaeton and a 1938 Buick Convertible Coupe. The car he drove to work each day was a 1934 Ford Model A pickup.

Unlike Hollywood stars who…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight