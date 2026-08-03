Weird History: The Goat Mayors of Lajitas

(Peter Simek, Weird History) - Texas has had many colorful politicians — and I’m not even talking about the ones that gather in Austin. Throughout the history of the Old West, individuals of a questionable character found their way to political office. But perhaps no Texas politician has ever been less fit for office than the mayor of Lajitas, Clay Henry IV.

What makes Clay Henry unfit isn’t that he is part of a powerful political family that held power for generations in the tiny West Texas town. Nor is it that his father once won an election in which his only opponents were a wooden American Indian statue and a local dog. What makes Henry an unusual mayor — even in this out-of-the-way part of Texas, which prides itself on the unusual — is the simple fact that Clay Henry is a goat.

A Snowstorm and an ‘Election’

Clay Henry IV isn’t a goat in the way the word is typically used these days. Although he is the pride of Lajitas, no one would call him the greatest mayor of all time. He is a literal goat, with horns, hooves, bleating, and the rest. How he became mayor is a story that sounds like one of those…

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