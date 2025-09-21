The Day It Rained Meat in Olympia Springs

In 1876, chunks of raw meat rained down over Olympia Springs, Kentucky. Discover the bizarre “Kentucky Meat Shower,” theories from vulture vomit to divine delivery, and other strange cases of raining frogs and fish.

Weather forecasts are supposed to be boring. You know: “Partly cloudy, chance of rain, bring an umbrella.” Sometimes you get lucky and hear about a “polar vortex” or “bomb cyclone,” which sound like rejected G.I. Joe villains. But on March 3, 1876, in Olympia Springs, Kentucky, the forecast came with an unexpected garnish: chunks of meat raining from the sky. Forget raindrops keep falling on my head—this was flank steak falling on my fanny. The event went down in history as the Kentucky Meat Shower, proving once and for all that nature not only has a sense of humor but also questionable food safety standards.

Grab an umbrella and join us as we explore the day Kentucky abandoned fried chicken and decided to go straight to airborne steak tartare…

