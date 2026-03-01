Dallas 12-year-old achieves nuclear fusion after four years of effort

(UPI) - A 12-year-old Dallas student’s four-year-long science project may have resulted in his becoming the youngest person to ever achieve nuclear fusion.

Aiden McMillan, a Dallas Independent School District seventh-grader, said he started work on his ambitious project when he was just 8 years old, and spent the first two years studying nuclear physics concepts before building his first prototypes.

He said it took some work to ensure his mother was comfortable with his tinkering.

“There were some alarm bells with my mom, yes, she was like, ‘ Whoa, whoa, whoa, take a step back, tell me exactly what…

