Did you ever find a quarter painted red and wonder if that red served a purpose? It does.

(Did you ever get a red quarter in your change? This is one I learned about many years ago from the waitresses at a finer Hash-Slingery, who enjoyed playing the jukebox - DD)

(The Retroist) - When I originally thought of writing about red quarters, I had three examples ready to be photographed as accompanying artwork. However, when you have a young son who is fascinated with arcade games, ticket redemption machines, and all manner of gumball dispensers, keeping quarters handy is difficult.

So, just imagine that the photo above is of multiple quarters and not one just a single one.

Have you ever sorted through your change and found an older quarter painted red, or the remnants of red paint that has been worn away during a few decades in someone’s pocket or change jar? Congratulations! There is a good chance that you are holding a piece of arcade history.

Firstly, let me point out that there are a few alternative origins that are possible – but, not as neat as the arcade connection. Red quarters are also used for free laundromats and the occasional jukebox at the local tavern, but with change machines more available in 2017, and the increasing prices of these services, dollar bills are used much more often.

Red quarters are known as “shills” or “house coins.” When I managed an…

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