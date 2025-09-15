Usually it’s my deer feeder that gets popped - DD

Kentucky Bear caught on camera popping confetti balloon

A Kentucky man shared video of the moment a black bear approached his driveway and popped a confetti-filled balloon.

Nicholai Brooks said the balloons were tied to a lamp next to the road outside his house in the Smokey Mountains to celebrate high school football season, but they attracted the attention of a curious black bear.

The video shows the bear attempt to bite one of the balloons, causing it to pop and cover the bruin in confetti.

The confused bear considered the other balloons for a moment, but ultimately left without popping them.

Wildlife officials are warning residents in areas frequented by bears to…

