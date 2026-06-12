We may build monuments, write epics, compose laws, and launch spacecraft. But somewhere in the background, someone will always be laughing at a fart.

(Professional Farting, if only I’d known about this career path 45 years ago! - DD)

(Commonplace Fun Facts) - …Every civilization has its great achievements. The Egyptians had the pyramids. The Greeks had philosophy. The Romans had roads, aqueducts, and an impressive talent for naming things after themselves. France had the Eiffel Tower. England had Parliament. Japan had woodblock prints. Sumer had writing.

And all of them, in one way or another, had fart-centered humor.

This is not an accusation. It is a statement of historical fact, and possibly the most comforting one you will read today. Human beings have spent thousands of years building empires, composing symphonies, drafting constitutions, and pretending we are above laughing when someone makes an unfortunate noise during a solemn occasion. We are not. We have never been. The historical record is very clear on this point, and the historical record, in this case, is apparently giggling into its sleeve.

Most of us treat flatulence as an inconvenience, an embarrassment, or a strategic act of blame-shifting toward the family dog. But a rare few people looked upon this universal bodily function and saw not humiliation, but opportunity. They saw art. They saw entertainment. They saw a stage, an audience, and a career path no mother ever dreamed of for her son.

These were the professional flatulists: performers who made a living by…

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