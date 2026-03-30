‘Vaping’ squirrels spark warnings from experts

(UPI) - Wildlife experts are warning of the dangers discarded nicotine products can pose after a squirrel was caught on camera “vaping” at a London park.

A video provided to The Telegraph shows a gray squirrel appearing to nibble on the mouth of a discarded vape atop a wooden fence at a park in Brixton.

Other photos and videos posted to various social media sites have captured other incidents of squirrels handling, chewing on and even buying discarded vape devices in the United States and Britain.

Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University, said the flavored liquid is likely what captured the squirrel’s attention.

“It would be reasonable to assume that a vape would be more attractive than a normal tobacco product that’s not fruity,” he told The Telegraph. “You don’t want animals ingesting…

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